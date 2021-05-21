Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Responds to Vegetation Fire

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this charming 4 bed 3 bath home in the desirable Sunset West neighborhood. Great curb appeal and gorgeous front garden. Walk inside to see the warm and inviting living room with stone fireplace. Formal dining room and separate family room perfect for family fun. Well lit kitchen that opens up to a beautiful backyard. Expansive backyard with fire pit and sitting areas. Upstairs youll find the master bedroom with private deck. Bedrooms provide plenty of room for family or home offices. Close to wineries, shopping, great schools and easy access to 84. Updated open kitchen with granite, center island including breakfast bar, newer paint and carpet throughout, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, and newer HVAC unit. Spacious rear yard with gazebo, spa hookup, fountain, patio and storage sheds. Ideal location for freeway access, all levels of school, shopping and downtown. This home features, dual pane windows, central heating and air, formal living room with fireplace, large master suite, laminate flooring, inside laundry, 2 car garage and much more. Minutes to grade school, middle and high school. Beautiful Downtown Pleasanton is just a bike ride away for fine dining and lots of open space. Pleasanton also features multiple sport parks, aquatic center, BMX and multiple ethnic shopping centers. Close access to 680 and ACE Train. It features a full bed/bathroom on the main level, with formal living room, dining room and family room with woodburning fireplace and wetbar. An eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, recessed LED lighting and SS appliances including gas stove, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Two Anderson patio slidiers open to a tranquil "Tahoe" like back yard with redwood trees, patio and a raised deck that's ideal for outdoor entertaining. Inside laundry with washer/dryer, newer HVAC, water heater and 40yrroof. New redwood fencing and side yard access. Conveniently located within blocks of the Pleasanton Sports Park and the Iron horse trail.