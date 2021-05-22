newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lindsey Beer

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsey Beer has been working extremely hard for the last few years. After getting her foot in the door of the entertainment industry, she has been focused on building a solid resume. So far that’s exactly what she’s done, and she’s getting ready to add another very impressive credit to the list. It has recently been announced that Lindsey will be the writer and director of an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. The movie will be a sequel for the remake that came out in 2019. The project will be Lindsey’s biggest job to date, and she’s ready to knock it out of the park. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lindsey Beer.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Industry#Love Park#Movies#Twitter#Things#Film#La#Scripts#Science Fiction#College#Remake#Los Angeles#Earnest#Entertainment Industry#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Lindsey Beer To Direct’ New ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie At Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: Pet Sematary, Stephen King’s self-proclaimed scariest property ever, next installment in the franchise has gained momentum as it looks like it has found its director. Sources tell Deadline, Lindsey Beer has signed on to direct Paramount Players’ follow-up adaptation of the successful 2019 horror pic based on Stephen King’s best-seller. Beer has become one of busiest screenwriters and this will mark her directing debut. The classic 1989 adaptation made history with Mary Lambert directing the pic and its 1992 follow-up and it was important to studio execs to go back to the films roots and have a female filmmaker at the helm. Beer has wanted to jump into the directing the chair and saw this as a perfect opportunity. Beer also wrote the latest script based off a draft by Jeff Buhler.
MoviesGamespot

Godzilla Vs. Kong Director In Talks For Potential Sequel

After a long 12-plus months of pandemic-related closures of movie theaters, the box office success of Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the first indications that theatrical releases are once again feasible. Now, the studio is in talks with director Adam Wingard to return for a sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Gracen & Paris Newton: “You might want to be a morning person!”

The waiting process after you audition can be brutal if you really want the role! But what I have learned is sometimes when you think you didn’t book it because you don’t hear back doesn’t actually mean you didn’t book it! There was a role I went for that was a series regular role, and it was two months later when I randomly heard I booked it! So waiting isn’t always a bad thing!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Kat Dennings Just Got Engaged And Twitter Isn't Taking It Very Well

It wasn’t that long ago that we learned Marvel actress Kat Dennings was dating rock singer Andrew W.K., but they’ve already taken a huge step forward in their relationship. Dennings announced today that she and W.K. are engaged. Of course, given the actress’ fanbase, it was to be expected that a lot of people would go on Twitter to react to the engagement, and a lot of people aren’t taking the news well.
TV & VideosPosted by
Newsweek

'American Idol' Final 2021: What The Winner Actually Wins

American Idol airs its grand finale on Sunday, May 23, as the last remaining contestants, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham, each perform three songs in the battle for the top prize on the ABC show. The winner receives a record deal with Hollywood Records, the record label owned...
CelebritiesWashington Times

Billy Crystal says cancel culture turning comedy into 'minefield': 'I don't like it'

Actor and comedian Billy Crystal said Thursday he isn’t a fan of how cancel culture has turned the entertainment industry into a “minefield.”. “It’s becoming a minefield and I get it,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 73, told the New York Post. “I don’t like it, I understand it … I just keep doing what I’m doing and that’s all you can do right now.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Twilight's Peter Facinelli Likes To Joke He 'Bought The Role For $29.99'

Team Carlisle anyone? Peter Facinelli’s suave doctor and vampire was the patriarch of the Cullen family in the Twilight Saga. The actor played the character created by Stephenie Meyer to a tee, but his road to nabbing the role was not as clean cut as Carlisle appears on screen. Facinelli likes to joke he bought the role because of one unique gift he decided to send director Catherine Hardwicke at the right time.
MoviesMovieMaker

How Top Gun Director Tony Scott Got Fired Three Times From the Tom Cruise Blockbuster

Top Gun was released 35 years ago this week, but not without plenty of dog fights between director Tony Scott and Paramount Studios. Scott, who died in 2012, recounted for a Top Gun DVD commentary about a decade earlier that he was fired three times from the film, which would eventually become a runaway hit that turned Tom Cruise into an action star. The film, about fighter pilots training at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Station Miramar in San Diego, premiered in New York City on May 12, 1986, and a sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, will come out later this year after several pandemic-related delays.
Celebritiessouthgatv.com

Steven Soderbergh explains exactly why they switched up the Oscars ending

The Academy Awards ending was a little different this year due to a decision by producers that had to do with late actor Chadwick Boseman. As a reminder, producers had switched the order of the final awards of the night so best picture was announced before the lead acting categories. Boseman, nominated for lead actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” was highly favored to win. Instead, the Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father” but he wasn’t in attendance and the show ended abruptly.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Fred Hechinger Plays Ethan Russell in The Woman in the Window. Here’s Everything We Know About Him.

Fred Hechinger is an up-and-coming actor who has been making heads turn with brilliant performances sprinkled with his innate charm. He stepped into the world of mainstream movies through the role of Trevor in the 2018 film ‘Eighth Grade.’ Hechinger was catapulted into the spotlight by his brilliant portrayal of Josh in ‘Alex Strangelove.’ Since then, the actor has been going forward in top gear, passing one milestone after the other on his road to success.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Dear Hollywood, Can You Please Just Hire Actual Fat People to Play Fat Characters?

Photos of cult-fave and oft-memed actress Sarah Paulson circulated on social media. The images showed Paulson in character as Linda Tripp — the whistleblower involved in the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal of 1998, and a woman who happens to be plus- size — for the upcoming season of American Crime Story: Impeachment. For her role, Paulson, who is straight-sized in real life, seemed to be wearing padding and facial prosthetics to make her appear fat (a word that’s been reclaimed by modern body positivity activists as a neutral descriptor, rather than an insult or derogatory slur). Paulson is a fantastic actress, an Emmy-award winner for American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson; but why not just cast a fat actor to play the part of a fat character?
MoviesWUSA

Chris Rock Says Filming 'Spiral' Was 'Actually Scarier' Than Watching It (Exclusive)

When director Darren Lynn Bousman, the man behind Saws II, III and IV, met with Chris Rock to discuss his next entry in the franchise, he found himself shocked multiple times over: Not only is Rock a fan of the genre -- naturally, considering the comedian-turned-serious thespian was thinking of sinking his teeth into horror -- but of the Saw franchise, in particular. And his favorite is Saw II.
MoviesThe Daily Planet

Friendship on film

Who's missed their friends? Hands up for most everyone, yes? Now that most of us are vaccinated and we can begin to spend time with the people we love, there's so much to catch up on. Most importantly, we want to make sure our friends are wel l —not just physically, but mentally. We've missed out on so much while being socially distant. Now we need to bridge that distance.
TV SeriesLiterary Hub

Bob’s Burgers is the most literary TV show ever. (Arguably, anyway.)

Originally, I wanted to find every literary reference in Bob’s Burgers, but the truth is there were too many to count. This is a very culturally with-it show. I would argue it rivals Gilmore Girls in the number of writers and book titles off-handedly tossed in. Is that blasphemous to say? Look, I love Stars Hollow more than most, but the facts speak for themselves. Here are a few of those facts:
Books & LiteratureHerald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: Writing about writing

There are few things more annoying than writers who write about writers who write about writing. Whatever writers write about they always smugly believe they are right, right? Yes, I’m introducing myself in an alcoholic anonymous meeting sort of way. “I’m a writer, zero days wordless.”. One of my favorite...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen On That Time He Met George Lucas, Who Seemingly Thought The World Was About To End

2012 was an interesting year. The presidential election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney unfolded, The Avengers marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first big crossover event, and there was talk about the world possibly ending before the year was over, based off various ancient beliefs. According to Seth Rogen, George Lucas was among those who ascribed to this doomsday scenario, which threw Rogen for a loop when he first crossed paths with the Star Wars filmmaker.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Answers Every Question We Have About Down With Love

It’s 2003 and you’ve booked a coveted role in a four-hander movie alongside Renée Zellweger (of Chicago!), Ewan McGregor (of Moulin Rouge!), and David Hyde Pierce (of Frasier!). How could it not be your big break, especially because it has a crackling script by Eve Ahlert and Dennis Drake, and spiffy direction from Peyton Reed (recently of Bring It On!).
TV Seriesimore.com

Rebecca Ferguson to star in 'Wool,' an upcoming dystopian drama at Apple

Apple has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool." The upcoming dystopian drama will star Rebecca Ferguson. Rebecca Ferguson is set to make her Apple TV+ debut. In a press release, Apple has announced that it has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool" starring the actress. The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy, will be written by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum.