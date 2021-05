Time sure flies when it comes to College Football! It seems like just yesterday that Chip Kelly was taking over this team with the true freshman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, at quarterback. Fast forward to today, and “DTR”, as he is often called, will now be entering his fourth and final year of College Football. He currently sits in a crowded quarterback room as the most experienced passer, by far, and he has been the starter for the Bruins for the majority of Kelly’s tenure at UCLA.