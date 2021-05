Wargaming has revealed a special event in World Of Warships as they will be holding a massive naval exhibition online. Being dubbed The Longest Night of Museums, the event will take place on YouTube and Twitch on May 18th, 2021. The event itself will be a singular 17-hour live showcase of multiple naval museums around the globe. They will be visiting 15 different institutions from Australia to Hawaii, then passing through East Asia, Europe, and the Americas. All to display different naval ships over the centuries that have defended many lands and took part in historic battles. You can read more about it below, but everything will kick off at 3:40 am ET and will be totally free to watch.