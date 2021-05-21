newsbreak-logo
To Win Over Republicans, Biden Offers An Infrastructure Plan Trimmed To $1.7 Trillion

By Ayesha Rascoe
whqr.org
 1 day ago

The White House has a new infrastructure proposal — and a smaller price tag designed to convince Republicans to support it. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden 'restoring the soul' of America - South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The federal government puts out a ‘help wanted’ notice as Biden seeks to undo Trump cuts

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump eyed removing U.S. troops ahead of Biden inauguration: Axios

Axios' Jonathan Swan joins Morning Joe to discuss the newest installment of his 'Off the rails' series, which documents the end of the Trump administration. In 'Trump's war with his generals,' Swan and reporter Zachary Basu focus on Trump's last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces ahead of Biden's inauguration.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

GOP bemoans White House's $550B cut to infrastructure proposal

The White House offered Senate Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, a $550 billion cut from the original proposal, in "the spirit of finding common ground," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The big picture: The price tag is still billions of dollars more than Republicans' proposal, and a spokesperson...
Presidential Electionsignalscv.com

Betty Arenson | The State of the Union Under Biden

Late October 2008 in Columbia, Missouri, presidential candidate Barack Obama told an audience “…we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Somehow he was able to sell his message that America not only needed to be tweaked and improved here and there but also needed to be totally changed at the core-to-surface; that is “fundamental.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

At home and abroad, President Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden’s center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s democratic-socialist left, as Biden’s victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.
POTUSNew York Post

White House: Biden will ‘change course’ if infrastructure talks with GOP stall

A White House adviser on Sunday said President Biden will “change course” on his infrastructure deal if negotiations stall with Republicans — while GOP Rep. Susan Collins said “fundamental differences” between the two sides remain. “He wants a deal. He wants it soon, but if there’s meaningful negotiations taking place...