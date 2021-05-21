newsbreak-logo
NBCUniversal details plans for Race Massacre Centennial coverage

By Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World
Cover picture for the articleThe NBCUniversal News Group announced plans for extensive coverage of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, including the cross-platform series “Tulsa: The Massacre & the Movement,” which will begin Thursday, May 27 across “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” NBCNews.com, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, CNBC and Peacock.

