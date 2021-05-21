Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases
One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.horsenetwork.com