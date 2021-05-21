Re: Boys...these things are evarwhare+

I find this opinion about the little girl cheerleading hilarious. It’s like people go out of their way to find something to complain about. I’m sure your kid didn’t make the cheer team or you have something against the coach. Let’s be honest this has nothing to do with this little girl this is all about you in some way. Post your name and stand by your words, if you feel this strongly let everyone know who you are. If not your opinion really makes no difference you are just someone stirring the pot. You obviously don’t care enough about this matter to say this is who I am and I stand by what I say. People like you will never make a difference in this world because you are a selfish person who only thinks about yourself. I know this child and her family, she didn’t take anyone’s spot and I can promise you she knows more about football than most adults. Is she hurting you? No. Did she take anyone’s spot? No. Does her being there in any way affect you? No. So how about instead of always spreading hate let’s be positive and kind, this world needs more people like this little girl and less people like you.