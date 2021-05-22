newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dave Grohl to co-host Monday's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Foo Fighters frontman will help Fallon deliver Monday's monologue, interview guests Jim Jeffries and Blake Shelton and participate in Tonight Show sketches. Monday won't be Grohl's first time hosting a late-night talk show. In 2017, he dressed up as David Letterman filling in for Jimmy Kimmel for a Halloween episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Show Time#Tonight Show Sketches#Foo Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jimmy Fallon

‘Kids Tonight Show’ From Jimmy Fallon in the Works at Peacock. Jimmy Fallon is expanding his reach at NBCUniversal. The Tonight Show host is developing several projects — including a kids’ version of his late-night talker — at NBCU properties via an…. Jimmy Fallon Has Field Day Mocking Kentucky Derby...
CelebritiesSFGate

Dave Chappelle goes on 'The Tonight Show,' says his podcast 'The Midnight Miracle' will be on vinyl

It’s always an event when comedian Dave Chappelle speaks, and last night's appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was no different. Although Fallon is now back in his studio, Chappelle still appeared remotely from what appeared to be a garage filled with friends. Chappelle recounted his inspiration to resume holding in-person comedy shows last summer, noting that after George Floyd’s murder, he felt like he needed to have a microphone in his hand. After getting personal approval from the Ohio governor, he ended up holding 54 shows in a 5-acre cornfield, all of which were documented by the filmmakers behind the Obama-produced “American Factory.”
CelebritiesPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Dave Grohl Won’t Be Stoned at Rock Hall This Time

Dave Grohl said he planned to avoid getting as stoned as he was the last time he appeared at a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. He’ll be inducted alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates in Cleveland in October, and the news gave him cause to remember his 2015 experience when he and Miley Cyrus took part in Joan Jett’s induction.
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Jimmy Fallon Sets Slate with NBCU; Animated Special, Series in Dev

Jimmy Fallon and NBCUniversal announced new projects that will further expand The Tonight Show host’s signature brand into new content experiences across all platforms. Fallon will embark on creating one-of-a-kind series and specials across NBCUniversal through his production company, Electric Hot Dog, which he runs with Jim Juvonen. The announcement includes an animated Christmas special and a series in development with DreamWorks Animation.
Entertainmentconceptcarz.com

Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Makes a Special 'Cameo' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Live Ad with an automotive company marks a first for the show. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon discussed the exciting all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning during a Tonight Show segment on Tuesday, May 19th on NBC. Fallon, talking with the show's announcer Steve Higgins, commented on the truck's targeted mid-4-second 0-60 mph acceleration* with the extended-range battery and joked about the name and possible uses for the massive front trunk – called a mega power frunk.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

NBC greenlights a Password reboot from Jimmy Fallon

Password is one of six shows Fallon is producing for NBC Universal. The classic game show has had a number of past incarnations on ABC, CBS and NBC since launching on CBS in 1961. Regis Philbin hosted the most recent version, Million Dollar Password, for 12 episodes on CBS in 2008.
Musicnerdist.com

Dave Grohl Performs ‘Back in Black’ with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is finally starting to see a lowering of cases in the United States, that is not the case for the rest of the world. Countries like India are suffering terribly. And they now need our help more than ever. One of the many efforts to raise funds for victims of the pandemic is Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.
CelebritiesVulture

In Praise of Jimmy Fallon’s Joe Biden Impression

Every late night host has to figure out their President Voice. Are you gonna do an impression? And if so, when will you pull it out? Seth Meyers does impressions sparingly, and off the cuff. He seems to not put a ton of thought into them, coasting on vibes. James Corden gets the gist of a person across, but doesn’t really go for an American accent. Trevor Noah, on the other hand, lays on the rhoticity like there’s a sale on the letter “R.” But Jimmy Fallon, as a guy who got his start in comedy doing impressions, brings a rasp to his Joe Biden that is sorely missing in other performances. Nobody can sound desperately in need of a lozenge like Fallon’s Biden, and The Tonight Show is using that to great effect. On Wednesday night, Fallon dubbed over some masked Biden footage to give us folks anecdotes of Biden’s days as a youngster. If you miss Grampa Simpson go-nowhere stories, they have found a new home on The Tonight Show. Fallon’s Biden recalls frying peanuts on a Woodrow Wilson pinball machine, as well as the women of Scranton coiffing their beehive hairdos with the oil slick left by his old car. This is grade-A Old-Timey Nonsense.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

Password: NBC Reviving Classic Game Show with Jimmy Fallon

Password is getting a reboot. NBC has ordered a revival of the classic game show with Jimmy Fallon (above) involved. However, Buzzer Blog made it clear that it is not known if he is hosting the series or just producing. Viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will recall...