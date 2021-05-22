Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Jedediah Bila exits Fox News
“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.” The former The View co-host was named co-anchor of the weekend Fox & Friends in 2019. “To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I’m deeply grateful for you and hopeful you’ll join me on my next adventure. I’m really excited for what’s to come," Bila said in a statement.www.primetimer.com