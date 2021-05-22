newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fox & Friends Weekend co-anchor Jedediah Bila exits Fox News

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.” The former The View co-host was named co-anchor of the weekend Fox & Friends in 2019. “To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I’m deeply grateful for you and hopeful you’ll join me on my next adventure. I’m really excited for what’s to come," Bila said in a statement.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jedediah Bila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Co Anchor Jedediah#Adventure#Wish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, May 17

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO LAUNCH NEW WEEKEND PROGRAMS IN EARLY JUNE

NEW YORK – May 12, 2021 – FOX News Channel (FNC) will launch a new weekend slate beginning on June 5-6 naming Trey Gowdy to host a 7 PM/ET Sunday evening program, Dan Bongino to host a primetime Saturday show at 10 PM/ET, and adding The Big Saturday and The Big Sunday Show (5-6 PM/ET) to the schedule permanently.
CelebritiesPage Six

Pete Davidson rips into Chrissy Teigen on ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson ripped into Chrissy Teigen on this week’s “SNL.”. The comic took aim at the model — who is embroiled in a cyberbullying scandal after cruel messages from her past re-emerged — during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. “If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Fox News Host Gets Political With A 6th Grader On Morning Show

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade welcomed three young students onto his show Wednesday morning and one of them gave him a run for his money when he started talking politics. Sixth-grader Mason Seder and the other students were asked about virtual learning and what they miss most about being in school. Seder gave a very surprising answer that the “Fox & Friends” host may not have been expecting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Thursday, May 20

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Denver, CODenver Post

Popular news anchor and Emmy winner Aristea Brady leaving FOX 31

Popular evening TV news anchor Aristea Brady will be departing FOX 31 on July 1, citing a desire to be around her family more. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, ever,” she said through tears on Monday’s newscast, announcing her plan to end a seven-year tenure at KDVR.
TV SeriesCoinTelegraph

Fox teams up with Rick and Morty co-creator on animated NFT series

Fox Broadcasting Company has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to develop what they describe as the “first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.”. The animated comedy series, dubbed “Krapopolis,” will be launched alongside a dedicated marketplace that will host the sale of tokenized digital goods...
EntertainmentMedia Matters

Fox News' pitch to advertisers was as dishonest as its programming

Per reports in Adweek, Variety, and AdAge, Fox News made a presentation to advertisers on May 11 that was as dishonest as anything you'll find on Fox News. Let’s go through some reasons why. Nothing in any of these reports suggests the presentation mentioned Fox News prime time, which boasts...
Businessinsidebitcoins.com

Fox Embraces Crypto after Partnering with Rick & Morty Co-Creator for NFT

Fox is collaborating with the co-creator of Rick and Morty to create an NFT marketplace. The NFT will be used for its soon-to-premier series dubbed ‘Krapopolis.’. The partnership of Fox with Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, will enable the film company to launch its animated comedy series on blockchain technology. The NFT sale will include the characters and the artwork used in developing the show.
Entertainmentbarrettsportsmedia.com

Cain Confirms Tryout Stint on “Fox News Primetime”

As the tryout of hosts continues for Fox News Channel’s 7 p.m. program, current weekend “Fox and Friends” co-host Will Cain will get a shot at the slot. Cain told Clay Travis on “OutKick The Coverage” Thursday morning that his opportunity to try out for on “Fox News Primetime” will start next Monday.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Fox News Unveils Plans to Expand Beyond Politics, Hard News at Upfront

After devoting constant chatter to the 2020 election and the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News wants to make sure to talk about other subjects, including sports and weather. During an upfront presentation to ad buyers and clients Tuesday, executives from Fox News Media told Madison Avenue they intended to expand programming beyond the news of the day. Fox News hopes to sell commercial inventory in a range of new venues the company hopes will appeal to core viewers of the conservative news outlet while branching out from the politics that has been such a focus of the last four years.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jean Smart is seeing a career "re-re-rebirth" thanks to Hacks and Mare of Easttown

“It’s just odd, because I don’t think I’m any better now than I was before,” Smart says of all the acclaim she's received, not only on her new HBO Max and HBO series, respectively, but in her past Prestige TV series in recent years. "Recently, prestige television has welcomed her as a mob matriarch in the second season of Fargo, an unorthodox therapist on Legion and an F.B.I. agent with an extremely complicated back story in Watchmen," says Alexis Soloski. "Even as Mare of Easttown nears its final episode, Smart has already popped up again onscreen as Deborah Vance, a celebrity comedian, in the barbed, blingy HBO Max comedy Hacks. A lead role and the rare instance when Smart’s name appears first on a call sheet, her Hacks work is the capstone — or maybe the moussed bouffant — atop a career resurgence that the epigrammatists of Twitter have referred to as both a 'Jeanaissance' and a 'Smartaissance.'" ALSO: Jean Smart is definitely going to win an Emmy for Hacks.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

People who've never watched Friends explain why they've avoided the cultural phenomenon

“I never watched it because I don’t think it’s going to connect with someone like me," Aditya Tiwari, one of many Friends avoiders, tells Vice. "I think it’s just another American sitcom with the usual, boring, non-inclusive, white folks living their privileged lives. With the buzz around the reunion, I feel like I’m the only one who’s yet to watch the show. My friends are obsessed with the show but I think my tastes are different. I feel left out when I come across memes and references from the show because I’m not aware of the context surrounding it. But that’s okay, I’m not any less cooler for not watching this show. However, people getting hyped up for the reunion or bashing it is just too much for me."