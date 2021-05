In the voices of all those who spoke out on Thursday, there was urgency, frustration, and maybe even a bit of despair. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to get your attention," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler began, holding a single child's shoe at the podium. "If you’re somebody that thinks that it’s OK to drink and drive, we’ve tried a lot of different things over time to get the message to you.