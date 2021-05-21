newsbreak-logo
Brantley Gilbert show announced at River Spirit

By Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music artist Brantley Gilbert will perform Thursday, July 15 at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue, The Cove. Gilbert has released five studio albums, including 2019’s “Fire and Brimstone.” Five singles have reached No. 1 on the U.S. Country Airplay chart. Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com.

