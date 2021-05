It has certainly been a unique year in Disney World and the whole world in general. Last June, while the Disney World parks were closed, we took a look towards the future at what the remainder of the Disney World closure would look like. How long would it take for Disney to return to “normal”? We tried to analyze that the best we could based on the information we had at the time. So, how did we do? What did we get right and where have things been different? We’re breaking it all down for you here!