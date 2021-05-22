Check out the first look Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in HBO's The White House Plumbers

With the release of the Venom: Let there Be Carnage trailer, fans are finally getting their first look at the highly anticipated arrival of the evil symbiote Carnage. The villain shares a host body with Cletus Kasady, a sociopathic serial killer played by Woody Harrelson. Kasady was first teased in the end credits scene in the original Venom movie. This time around, Harrelson's character no longer has wild, curly red hair, but appears with a much more dapper haircut, and not encased in a straitjacket. According to Andy Serkis, the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Kasady has been through some dark changes since the original movie, hence his new look.