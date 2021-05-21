Happy Birthday Bob Dylan! From The World, In 11 Languages
For his diehard fans, there's really no limit to Bob Dylan's reach, in time or space. Having delivered yet another soul-stirring album at the age of 79, what's left to say for his 80th birthday? This self-described "song-and-dance man" is a category of his own in cultural history (Better to put him next to William Shakespeare than Bruce Springsteen, more a Wolfgang Mozart than a Paul McCartney.) Across a lifetime, his myth and music have circled the planet many times over, from his emergence in the 1960s as the 20-something would-be voice of his generation, through to his never-ending tour that has touched down in 1,000 cities in at least 54 different countries.worldcrunch.com