More than 3,700 ballots from Tuesday still must be reviewed

More than 3,700 ballots from Tuesday's primary election remain to be adjudicated publicly for write-in votes, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections.

Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.

There are 2,521 ballots cast in person at precincts that still must be scanned and adjudicated.

Plus, there is another estimated 1,200 ballots that could not be run through the high-speed scanner and still must be reviewed.

So far, 1,872 total names have had to be added to the unofficial tally, Francis Weiderspahn Jr., vice chairman of the board, said Friday.

With write-in votes, the board must add the specific name to the race in which the write-in was cast.

As an example, if the same name is written in for four separate offices on a ballot, the name must be recorded and tallied for each of the four offices.

Weiderspahn said the board didn't expect specific write-in totals for the various races to be known until at least the middle of next week.

Unofficial totals so far from Tuesday’s primary are posted online at crawfordcountypa.net.

The public adjudication of ballots resumes at 9 a.m. Monday in the Assembly Room of the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.

