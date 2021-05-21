newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Top .22 Magnum Ammo Options For All Applications

By Elwood Shelton
gundigest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is awash with excellent .22 Magnum ammo. Here are some of the top choices that bring out the best in the mini magnum. For more than a half-century, one .22 rimfire cartridge has ruled them all—the .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire (.22 Magnum for short). There’s no comparison. Plain and simple, with more case capacity the cartridge shoots flatter and longer and hits harder than any of its small-bore rimfire brethren. Though, it’s not all rainbows and mist-ified prairie dogs when it comes big little cartridge.

gundigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mag#Free Range#Long Range#Target Shooting#Dynapoint#Valhalla#Dot Drills#S W#Fiocchi Range Dynamics#Cci Gamepoint Sporting#Silver Eagle#Ammo#Choice Rimfire Options#Varmint Ammunition#Handgun Shooters#Self Defense Ammunition#Hornady Critical Defense#Thin Jacketed Bullets#Fmj#Bare Ballistic Gel
Related
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best soft gun case

A good soft gun case is generally easier to transport than hard-sided cases, offers greater flexibility in terms of equipment storage and is much more convenient for taking into the field. They’re typically less expensive than hard-sided cases, too. We've compiled numerous options to help you decide the best soft...
Violent Crimeshuntinglife.com

Escort Revolutionizes Shotgun Operation System

Escort Shotguns has taken the best cycling features and made them their own. Escort’s Dynamax Semi-Auto Shotgun is a marvel of modern engineering. Designed to be the perfect combination of speed and comfort, the Dynamax is loaded with features that maximize both performance and value. The Dynamax is outfitted with...
Politicsusconcealedcarry.com

AR-15 Pistols vs. Short-Barreled Rifles

The AR-15 is the most popular long gun in American history. From the original full-length rifle to the shorter M4 carbine, it has been America’s “go-to” long gun for many years. But it isn’t just the original models that are popular. It is the short- and even ultra-short-barreled ARs in the form of the “modern pistol” or the short-barreled rifle (SBR) that have risen to the top of must-have lists. They are so much alike, what’s the difference?
Outdoor Life

The 3 Golden Rules of Defensive Carry

What’s the best defensive handgun? There’s no easy answer to this question, but if you had to shoot to save your life while being attacked, you’d probably like to have the biggest handgun you could find. I know I would. Of course, there are some problems with big and powerful handguns for defensive carry: They’re hard to carry and hard to conceal, and they recoil with enough force to twist your own wrists into submission. There’s a reason nearly every .44 Magnum revolver that’s for sale on the used market comes with half a box of ammunition.
gunsmagazine.com

Short-Barreled Shotguns

Editor’s Note: The information in this article is based on Federal law but should not be taken as legal advice. State and local laws may also vary. I’ve always been a fan of shorty shotguns. Not sure why, but when other people at the gun shows were looking at the Gold Cup 45s, I was looking at Remington 870s, the shorter the better. Years ago I had the chance to meet and talk to Jim Wilson, the builder of the famous Wilson Witness Protection Remington 870, the first “production” really short shotgun. I’ve been a fan ever since.
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: The Shield Before it was Cool – Smith and Wesson .35 Auto

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Produced from 1913-1921, the Smith and Wesson .35 Auto was introduced to battle the Colt 1903 Pocket Hammerless which was chambered for .32 ACP and the later Model 1908 in .380 ACP. The most interesting part about the handgun itself is the new cartridge! This is also the biggest reason that it was unsuccessful and fairly quickly discontinued.
AllOutdoor.com

Defensive Shotgun Accessories Worthy of Consideration

As a whole, the defensive shotgun seems to have lost its following. Even in the law enforcement arena, the shotgun has in many cases been pushed aside in favor of the AR-15 style carbine. Why? For many, issues of recoil, weight, ease of operation, and lack of good training drive their decision to opt out of a scattergun, but for me and thousands of others, the shotgun can never be replaced. It is truly one of the most versatile firearms of all time. As a trainer, I can report that I receive fewer requests for defensive shotgun training than any other firearm platform, and that includes requests from law enforcement, security, and civilians. How unfortunate, but I digress.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Mossberg Patriot Predator .450 Bushmaster Review

A brush-busting bushmaster: Mossberg's Patriot Predator in .450 Bushmaster is perfect for popping whitetails, black bears, and hogs. A few years ago, several states in the upper Midwest changed their hunting regulations to now allow straight-wall metallic cartridges larger than a specified caliber for hunting whitetails. One such cartridge currently surging in popularity is the .450 Bushmaster, and one of the newest models to come to market is Mossberg’s Patriot Predator. More about it later.
Violent CrimesAllOutdoor.com

New SEA-12 and SFR-10 Tactical Bipods from Swagger Bipods

Bipods can make or break a shot especially if it is at a weird or odd angle. Since deer tend to not want to cooperate it always helps to have a bipod that is both durable and flexible for those difficult to make shots. Swagger Bipods is proud to introduce their new SEA-12 and SFR-10 Tactical Bipods for rifles of any type. The SEA-12 sports flexible joints with extreme cant and traverse abilities while the SFR-10 features quick detach capability as well as adjustable tension for the flexible portions of the bipod.
ManufacturingAllOutdoor.com

Introducing the NEW Leupold Mark 3HD Rifle Scope

Bolt-action rifles with wood stocks are really cool, but their use in the field has dwindled. Being lightweight, capable, and accurate, AR-platform rifles have become a favorite among hunters and those working in the outdoors. While you can use your optics from the days of wood and steel, sometimes it’s best to have something tailor-made for the new platform you’re using. Leupold has just released their Mark 3HD rifle scopes which are meant specifically to be used with tactical rifles.
Kansas StateOutdoor Life

The Beretta A390 Silver Mallard Was the Best 3-Inch Semiauto Shotgun Ever Built

Years ago, a good friend of mine was working for Beretta and invited me to hunt pheasants in eastern Kansas. We shot a few rounds of skeet before heading to the field with the A400 Xplor Action, a fine gun Beretta was getting ready to unveil. There were a few other hunters in our group who had not brought their own personal guns because we were there to test a new one and we ended up being an A400 short. Since I always keep my old rusty Beretta A390 Silver Mallard in the truck during hunting season, I walked back to the pickup and unsheathed it from my grandfather’s leather gun case so we would not have to share shotguns.
Steve McqueenRecoil

Henry Axe: the .410 Lever Action Shotgun

About 60 years ago, Steve McQueen played a bounty hunter armed with a cut-down Winchester 1892 lever action. It had no stock and was called the Mare’s Leg on the TV show Wanted: Dead or Alive. No such weapon had ever existed in the historical West, but it became an iconic Hollywood so-called “Western” firearm — so much so that Henry Repeating Arms produced a version of it using the same name. Their latest incarnation, known as the Henry Axe, follows this tradition but as a .410 smoothbore.
AllOutdoor.com

Glock 43/43X Match Series Barrels Introduced from Faxon Firearms

Faxon Firearms has built its reputation on making high-quality barrels for all sorts of firearms. I myself have recently purchased one of their pencil profile barrels for one of my newer AR projects and I’ve considered them a number of times for their threaded barrels for some of my handguns. For those of you who like to tinker with your Glock pistols (myself included), Faxon has just introduced their Glock 43/43X Match series barrels.
Law Enforcement19fortyfive.com

SIG Sauer vs. Glock: Which Gun Maker Do Police Prefer?

Glock handguns have been used by law enforcement for years, and more than sixty-five percent of U.S. police departments use the Austrian-made firearms. In 2019, it was also reported that the United States Secret Service was making the switch to the 9mm Glock pistols. However, New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer could...