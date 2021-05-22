newsbreak-logo
Steilacoom, WA

Steilacoom Town Administrator May 21 Report to Council

By Paul Loveless
The Suburban Times
 1 day ago

Council Meeting – June 1, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84895996320. Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519. Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756. Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite:...

Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17

190 nonpartisan local offices are open for election this year in Pierce County. Offices where more than two candidates file will appear in the primary election. All other offices will advance to the general election (RCW 29A.52.220). Filing for Office. Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 17, at 9 a.m....
Pierce County, WAColumbian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County Moves to Phase 3 May 18

Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 13 that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30. The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination.
Auburn, WAauburn-reporter.com

Grocery store workers and the hazard pay movement | Roegner

There isn’t much positive about what we have all been through the last year with the coronavirus. But a couple of areas should be at the top of the list for our appreciation. One is scientific experts and their work on the vaccines. Another is that we have a much better understanding of what, and who, are essential to the work force.
Pierce County, WATacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-01006-6-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01006-6 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY. DONALD L. MILLER, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative’s served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

No. 20-4-02234-1-NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT

No. 20-4-02234-1 NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION. IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY. VICKI LYNN SULLIVAN, Deceased. NOTICE is hereby given that MICHAEL KNUTSON, as Personal Representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”), asking the court to approve the Report, distribute the property, and discharge the Administrator.