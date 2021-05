After two years, the police body camera footage of the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene by Louisiana state troopers has been released after authorities previously refused to make it public.Obtained by the Associated Press, the footage shows the moments leading up to his death on a dark roadside outside of Monroe, following a high-speed chase.Mr Greene is stunned, punched and dragged by his ankle cuffs as he apologises for leading officers on the chase.“I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” Mr Greene, who is Black and was unarmed, can be heard telling the white troopers. Before he even gets...