Watch Danny Santana Hit Go-Ahead Home Run In Red Sox Debut

By Adam London
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You only can make one first impression, and Danny Santana made a pretty strong one Friday night in the City of Brotherly Love. Santana, in his Red Sox debut, gave Boston a 3-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning of the teams’ series opener at Citizens Bank Park. The veteran utility man was not fooled by a 1-2 curveball from Phillies starter Aaron Nola, as he clobbered it several rows into the right-field bleachers.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

