After blowing two separate six-run leads, the Solvay baseball team held on when it mattered most to drop the Westhill in an eight-inning thriller, 8-7. Solvay went up 1-0 after the first frame and led 6-0 after three. Westhill got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but the Bearcats scored one in the top of the seventh to make it 7-1.