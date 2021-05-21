newsbreak-logo
Wytheville, VA

Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday

Southwest Virginia Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShelves are stocked in preparation for the highly anticipated May 26 opening of the new Food City on West Lee Highway in Wytheville. The 44,400+ sq. ft. supermarket marks the retailer’s first Food City supermarket in Wytheville. The store opens at 8 a.m. “While our company operated a Super Dollar...

swvatoday.com
City
Wytheville, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Business
#Wytheville Food City#Super Dollar Food Center#Certified Angus Beef#A Food City Pharmacy#Food City Gas N#Gocart#The Super Dollar Dollar#Fresh Food Bar#Food City President
WHSV

Virginia restaurant and hospitality industry facing workforce shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Commonwealth starts to ease back into pre-pandemic life, many industries are being hit hard as they struggle to rehire and fill positions. The Virginia restaurant and hospitality industry is hoping to help through training and job fairs. “If the restaurant or hotel is not...
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Atkins calendar: What's coming up

1. The Woods at Twilight with Lindsey Pratt; 2. #2 - A Visitor Among the Blossoms - Paint Party w/ Andrea Poole; 3. Dinner With A Ghost and Investigation; 4. Ashe County Pesticide Recertification - V Credits; 5. GIRLS NIGHT OUT - Inspired Words Canvas;
Virginia Stateintelligence360.news

STS Group AG to spend $39,000,000.00 to expand into new space in Wytheville Virginia.

Wytheville, Virginia — According to state and local economic development sources STS Group AG plans to invest $39,000,000.00 to build out new space in Wytheville. The company plans to occupy the new space in Wytheville, on or about May 1, 2022. According to the company website The STS Group is a stock listed, globally leading supplier of components and systems for the commercial vehicle and automotive industries. The group, which can look back on a tradition and expertise since 1934, employs more than 2,500 people worldwide and achieved a turnover of EUR 401 million in 2018 (provisional and unaudited). Headquartered in Germany, the Group operates a global network in all major markets. STS currently has 17 plants in seven countries on four continents.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Events on the Atkins calendar

1. Overnight at the Octagon with Operation SpiritSeekers; 2. Haunted Nights Paranormal Events presents "A Night at The Octagon Mansion"; 3. VOLUNTEER - Skillet & Jordan Feliz / Marion, VA; 4. Hippies Only Volkswagen Festival 2021; 5. Blackstone Griddle More Tour;
Virginia Statetheoldhouselife.com

Beautiful front door! Mountain views! Circa 1900 in Virginia. $240,000

This home has been well taken care of! Love that front door! The price seems really decent for this. The home was built in 1900. It is located on .29 acres in Wytheville, Virginia. The home features a large wrap around porch, original hardwood floors, beautiful front door, leaded glass windows, pocket doors, transome windows and vintage light fixtures. There are beautiful bathtubs in the house and an updated kitchen with high end appliances. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 2,670 square feet. $240,000.