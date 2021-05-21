Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday

Wytheville, Virginia — According to state and local economic development sources STS Group AG plans to invest $39,000,000.00 to build out new space in Wytheville. The company plans to occupy the new space in Wytheville, on or about May 1, 2022. According to the company website The STS Group is a stock listed, globally leading supplier of components and systems for the commercial vehicle and automotive industries. The group, which can look back on a tradition and expertise since 1934, employs more than 2,500 people worldwide and achieved a turnover of EUR 401 million in 2018 (provisional and unaudited). Headquartered in Germany, the Group operates a global network in all major markets. STS currently has 17 plants in seven countries on four continents.