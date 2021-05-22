newsbreak-logo
Time's running out to enroll in Chester Summer Rec day camp

 1 day ago

CHESTER TWP. - The Chester Summer Recreation Day Camp is back this year providing classic camp summer fun - but families need to hurry up and register, as time is running out. All kids entering grades 1 through 6 in the fall are eligible. The camp will be held at...

