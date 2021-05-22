Time's running out to enroll in Chester Summer Rec day camp

The warm weather is back and so is Morris County Historical Society's popular Yoga for EveryBody. Acorn Hall will again serve as a lush backdrop for the ancient art of meditation coupled with physical disciplines, stretching, and balance exercises. Kathleen Margiotta, a 20-year Hatha yoga instructor and MCHS president, will lead six consecutive Wednesday classes beginning June 23 through July 28 at 9:30 a.m. Classes are 60 minutes. No experience needed; just bring a mat, block, water, towel, and a friend to share this unique experience. Drop-in classes are $10 each; a package of all six Wednesdays can be purchased for $50. All proceeds will benefit the continued restoration and replanting of Acorn Hall’s historic gardens and grounds.