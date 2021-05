Today was probably the worst day of Matt Gaetz’s life to date, given that his close associate formally confessed to underage sex trafficking and then cut a plea deal against multiple unnamed men, after Greenberg’s lawyer previously hinted that Gaetz was one of them. Of course Gaetz is about to have some even worse days: the day of his arrest, the day his trial begins, the day of his verdict, and if the trial doesn’t go his way, the day his sentence begins.