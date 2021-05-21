newsbreak-logo
94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

By Brad Lendon, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Puckett Jr. -- a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War -- was presented with America's highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday. Biden said that Puckett's initial reaction to...

