Teen Mom fans have been following along with Leah Messer's life ever since she debuted on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. In advance of the Teen Mom 2 premiere, which will air on MTV on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Messer spoke to HollywoodLife.com about some of those very life updates. She even told the publication whether she would get back with one of her exes who was featured prominently on Teen Mom 2.