Window shopping: I am sure that people still do it — though window shopping is not as popular as it once was. Peering through the actual store windows just looking for a potential purchase has taken on different forms in our day. Window shopping has evolved through the catalog stage, to the store flyers stage, and now to the internet stage. People today scroll through their apps trying to find just the right purchase for their needs or their desires. They don’t have to get in their cars. They don’t even have to leave their homes. They can get whatever they want delivered to them. This seems to take all the fun out of it to me.