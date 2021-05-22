Challenger, incumbent file close to deadline for Concrete mayor's race

CONCRETE — Amid developing an annual summer travel guide insert for the Concrete Herald, juggling other duties as the monthly newspaper’s owner-publisher/editor and responsibilities as the current mayor of Concrete the past week, Jason Miller was also occasionally scanning the candidate filing list for Skagit County.

Pushing the 4 p.m. Friday deadline, Miller filed for candidacy about 2:30 p.m.

That this marks his third race for mayor is why he held out so long, waiting to see if anyone else would step up to fill the role.

“I’m a term limits kind of guy,” he said. “But in the end, it’s all about what’s best for the town.”

A few hours ahead of Miller’s filing, one challenger filed, as well. Lorin Massingale filed about 12:30 p.m.

Miller said he doesn’t know Massingale, but noticed the address he filed is about 6 miles outside Concrete town limits along Baker Lake Road, which could mean he’s ineligible for the position. He is owner of Lorin Massingale Trucking.

“It’s a common misconception that if you have a Concrete (ZIP code) address, you can file for local office,” Miller said right before he filed. “I’m going to file ... to make sure that the Concrete mayor position is represented.”

Massingale could not immediately be reached for comment by publication deadline.

Miller said he also received an outpouring of encouragement this week to run for a third term.

“It’s a little embarrassing, but I started getting text messages that say ‘Run Jason, Run’ the first day of filing week,” Miller said. “It’s really kind of cool to see that kind of support and encouragement — and some of them are numbers I don’t even know.”

Brian Massingale, who filed for Concrete Town Council position 5 about noon Friday, also did not return a request for comment. It was unclear whether the two are related.