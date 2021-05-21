Man sentenced for vehicular homicide in relation to 2018 crash

A Sedro-Woolley man was sentenced Thursday to prison after pleading guilty for his role in a 2018 car crash on Fidalgo Island that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Basil Eugene Hauser-Anderson, now 21, was sentenced to one year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of vehicular homicide with disregard for the safety of others for causing the crash that resulted in the death of Charles Golding of Burlington.

According to court documents, Golding was one of three teenage passengers in the vehicle driven by Hauser-Anderson on Oct. 21, 2018. Hauser-Anderson was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on Marine Drive near Anacortes, causing the vehicle to spin out and hit a tree.

Hauser-Anderson and one passenger were able to get out of the vehicle, documents state. Shortly after, they called friends to retrieve Golding and another injured passenger who were still in the vehicle, documents state.

The friends drove one of the injured to his home and then took Golding to Island Hospital, where he was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, documents state.

Golding died from his injuries in December 2018.

Hauser-Anderson was charged in Skagit County Superior Court in December 2019 with one count of felony hit and run from the scene of a fatality accident, a Class B felony.

He instead chose to plead guilty to the Class A felony.

Upon completion of his 15-month sentence, Hauser-Anderson will serve one year in community custody.