Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 6 PM CDT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in South of the I-10 Corridor. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Gulf Shores, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach and Goulding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. South of the I-10 Corridor from southern Baldwin County to Destin is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Florala, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Baker and Oriole Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 641 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Baker to 5 miles southeast of Oriole Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou and Navarre Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...MOBILE...BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Axis to 3 miles northwest of Midtown Mobile to 5 miles northwest of Grand Bay, and moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Foley, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Loxley, Chunchula, Stockton, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour and Axis.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1015 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Okaloosa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR