newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Baldwin Coastal#Mobile Coastal High Surf#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties#Santa Rosa Coastal#Mobile Coastal Counties#Dangerous Surf Conditions#Localized Beach Erosion#Dangerous Rip Currents#Inexperienced Swimmers#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
NWS
Related
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred this morning across the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and may continue to pose a threat for heavy rainfall. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches is possible, with locally higher amounts to three inches.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...MOBILE...BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Axis to 3 miles northwest of Midtown Mobile to 5 miles northwest of Grand Bay, and moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Foley, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Loxley, Chunchula, Stockton, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour and Axis.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN CLARKE...NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN CONECUH COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1248 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Deer Park to 4 miles southeast of McIntosh to 11 miles northeast of Stockton, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Jackson, McCullough, Wagarville, Leroy, Uriah, Tibbie, Calvert, McIntosh, I65 And AL 113 and Poarch Creek Reservation.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Dauphin Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dauphin Island and Alabama Port. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.