High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred this morning across the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and may continue to pose a threat for heavy rainfall. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches is possible, with locally higher amounts to three inches.