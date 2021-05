Rob Lowe is celebrating a major milestone in his life, and he's thanking his family for "putting up" with him over the years. Taking to Instagram, Lowe shared a photo of himself riding a bike down the beach and captioning it with a message about his sobriety. "Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free," he wrote, "I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo."