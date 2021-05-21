newsbreak-logo
Mansfield, OH

Join your local elected officials to talk about the future of your community

By Brittany Schock, Engagement, Solutions Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — In March, Richland Source published an editorial urging government officials to "slow way down" when it came to American Rescue Plan funding. The American Rescue Plan provides an opportunity to dramatically improve life in north central Ohio. Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties will receive $54 million combined. City governments in Mansfield, Ashland, Mount Vernon and Bucyrus will take in another $31 million.

