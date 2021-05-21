Woman Pays for Stranger's Cake at Indiana Grocery Store in Honor of Late Son’s 35th Birthday
An Indiana woman who lost her son five years ago is keeping his memory alive by encouraging others to spread kindness — one random act at a time. Carolyn Mick was on the receiving end of that woman's random act of kindness after going to pay for her son's birthday cake at a Plainfield Kroger grocery store on Sunday and learning that the stranger had already paid for it, CW affiliate WISH-TV reported.www.msn.com