Another StarMed sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place in Whiteville Saturday, this one offering an opportunity for those as young as age 12. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Whiteville City Hall, the clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those younger than 18, and with those as young as 12 eligible.