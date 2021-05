The Chattooga Track & Field team shone at the GHSA State Championship 2A Meet. The GHSA Track & Field State Championships were held May 13-15 at McEachern HS, Powder Springs. “The 2A State meet was a huge success for the Indians – six qualifiers and five of those placing!! It was awesome wrapping up the 2021 season with 5 on the podium and watching them improve each week throughout the season. The three boys scored enough points to finish 10th in state as a team!! All the athletes put in work daily and it was a pleasure being able to coach such talented kids,” Coach Renee Beasley said.