newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Uh oh: White House, GOP now "further apart" after week of infrastructure talks than they were before

By Allahpundit
Hot Air
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’d I say in the earlier thread about Manchin potentially wavering on the filibuster? The left has spent the last four months calling him a schmuck for thinking that the GOP would ever compromise on anything. The fact that Republicans are getting ready to filibuster the House bill establishing the January 6 commission strengthens that point, as it suggests that even a “nonpartisan” matter like whether to investigate the attack on the Capitol will become mired in intractable partisanship in time.

hotair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Gop Support#Republican Senators#Democrats#The White House#Capito Co#Davecatanese#Gop Commissioners#Splitting Biden#Democratic Activists#Bipartisan Support#Bipartisanship#Dems#Veto Power#Democratic Only Votes#Partisan Political Weapon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsLebanon Democrat

Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

GOP bemoans White House's $550B cut to infrastructure proposal

The White House offered Senate Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, a $550 billion cut from the original proposal, in "the spirit of finding common ground," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The big picture: The price tag is still billions of dollars more than Republicans' proposal, and a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsBangor Daily News

Susan Collins wants Jan. 6 commission plan changed with GOP turning on it

Republicans including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins indicated opposition Wednesday to a House proposal for an independent commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, calling into question whether Congress will reach a compromise to investigate the riot in which five people died. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Why Republican politicians are sticking with Trump

Republican politicians continue to scramble to justify the removal of Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the GOP’s U.S. House of Representatives Conference Chair for denouncing Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and his ongoing “effort to unravel our democracy.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is the Democratic secret weapon

Democrats have a wafer-thin majority in Congress, which will be difficult to maintain in the midterm election. But President Biden and his party have a secret weapon to deploy next year and his name is Donald Trump . A new president’s party has fared badly in the midterm elections. In...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump eyed removing U.S. troops ahead of Biden inauguration: Axios

Axios' Jonathan Swan joins Morning Joe to discuss the newest installment of his 'Off the rails' series, which documents the end of the Trump administration. In 'Trump's war with his generals,' Swan and reporter Zachary Basu focus on Trump's last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces ahead of Biden's inauguration.