Uh oh: White House, GOP now "further apart" after week of infrastructure talks than they were before
What’d I say in the earlier thread about Manchin potentially wavering on the filibuster? The left has spent the last four months calling him a schmuck for thinking that the GOP would ever compromise on anything. The fact that Republicans are getting ready to filibuster the House bill establishing the January 6 commission strengthens that point, as it suggests that even a “nonpartisan” matter like whether to investigate the attack on the Capitol will become mired in intractable partisanship in time.hotair.com