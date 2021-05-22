newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manning, SC

Clarendon District 2 proposes tax hike to balance budget; Residents present petition to rename field to honor late coach

By KAREEM WILSON kareem@theitem.com
Item
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClarendon School District 2's Board of Trustees in Manning was presented with a balanced budget after last month's projected deficit of $3.9 million, said Shawn Johnson, superintendent of Clarendon 2. The district operated in 2020 on a continuing …

www.theitem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manning, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balanced Budget#Board Of Trustees#Tax#Clarendon 2#Clarendon School District#Tax#Superintendent#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Spartanburg County, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Council approves increased solid waste fee; residents respond

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Clarendon County Council opened with the normal formalities, which were quickly followed by the impassioned shouting of Robert McFadden, a seemingly concerned citizen. For a brief moment, County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Robert McFadden talked over each other while McFadden brought up points...
Manning, SCmanninglive.com

Manning City Council Meeting Agenda - May 17

Below is the agenda for the Manning City Council meeting scheduled for May 17: A REGULAR MEETING OF THE MANNING CITY COUNCIL Monday, May 17, 2021 Weldon Auditorium 6:30 p.m.7 Maple St. Manning, SC AGENDA I. Welcome/Introductory Remarks..................................................Mayor Julia A. Nelson II.Invocation III. Pledge………………………………………………...Councilmember Sherry A. Welle IV. Approval of Agenda V. Minutes: Minutes of a Regular Meeting of City Council, April 19, 2021. VI. Finance Director’s Report VII. Mayor’s Report VIII. Administrator’s Report Departmental Reports: Included in Council’s Packet. IX. New Business: A. Ordinance No. 2021-04. (First Reading). An Ordinance to Raise Revenue and Levy Taxes for the City of Manning, South Carolina for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022. B. Ordinance No. 2021-05. (First Reading). An Ordinance of the City of Manning Amending Provisions to the City’s Code of Ordinances Pertaining to the City’s Business License Program; and Other Matters Related Thereto. C. Ordinance No. 2021-06. (First Reading). An Ordinance Authorizing the Sale of City Property located on Harvin Avenue (Tax Parcel #187-01-10-008-00) located in the City of Manning, South Carolina. D. Zoning Ordinance No. 2021-01M. (First Reading) An Ordinance to re-zone property located at 21 N. Boundary Street, Tax Map # 169-15-09-015-00, owned by Imogene K. Hodge, from General Residential-2 (GR-2) to Development District (DD). E. A Resolution Authorizing the Mayor and City Council to Execute a Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Subrecipient Agreement Between The City of Manning and The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office to Fund an Infrastructure Improvement Project that will mitigate the impact of future disasters. F. A Resolution Encouraging Individuals To Wear Face Coverings When Social Distancing Cannot Be Observed. G. Council Approval to purchase property located off W. Huggins St., Tax Map # 169-06-07-017-00, in the amount of $8,000.00 and to Authorize the Administrator to Execute all associated documents. H. Council Approval to purchase a vehicle for the Administration Department and 2 vehicles for the Police Department. I. Council Approval to transfer $6,000.00 from 030-700-00020-00505 to 030-720- 00020-00358 to cover expenses for drying bed maintenance. X. Councilmembers’ Comments XI.Executive Session. XII.Possible action following Executive Session for items discussed in Executive Session. XIII. Adjournment. Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, ext.5121, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.
Manning, SCmanninglive.com

CSD2 Board of Trustees Meeting - May 18

Below is the agenda for the upcoming CSD2 Board of Trustees Meeting, on May 18, 2021: BOARD OF TRUSTEES CLARENDON SCHOOL DISTRICT TWO Tuesday, May 18, 2021- 5:30pm Manning High School Lecture Hall The Mission of Clarendon School District Two is Educating Children. AGENDA 1. Call to Order 2. Invocation – Dr. Kelvin Lemon 3. Pledge of Allegiance 4. Media Notification 5. Approval of Agenda 6. Approval of Minutes of Last Meeting 7. Public Comment 8. Board of Trustees a. Athletic Field Naming Opportunity – Manning Athletic Booster Club b. Overnight Field Trip Request Office of Superintendent 9. Office of Instruction a. Instructional Update b. Teacher Summer School Hourly Rate 10. Office of Finance a. Monthly Financial Report b. Second & Final Reading of the 2021 – 2022 Budget 11. Office of Special Services a. Special Services Update 12. Office of Operations a. Operations Update 13. Executive Session a. Recommendations / Reports on Employee Matters b. Discussion of Employee Hearing Held on April 20, 2021 14. Open Session a. Action on Recommendations / Reports on Employee Matters b. Action on Employee Hearing Held on April 20, 2021 15. Board Comments 16. Adjournment.
Clarendon County, SCItem

Clarendon County Republican Party officers elected

The Clarendon County Republican Party held its annual convention on April 24 at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church on Greeleyville Highway. Officers were elected at the convention. From left: front row, Cindy Risher, executive committeewoman, June Brailsford, secretary/treasurer, and Moye Graham, chairman; back row, John Matthews, sergeant-at-arms, Ed Mitman, second vice-chairman/parliamentarian, Bobby Lambert, first vice chairman, and Al Risher, third vice chairman. More than 100 people representing 10 counties attended the local 2021 GOP Convention. After being reelected as party chairman, Graham said he was excited to see so many people in attendance. "I have never been more excited to lead Clarendon's Republican Party as I am right now, because I know we can win a countywide race, and I enjoy making local Democrats sweat." Berkeley County's GOP Executive Committeeman and Chairman of the SCGOP Resolutions Committee Terry Hardesty presided over Clarendon's convention while Calhoun County's GOP Executive Committeeman Doug Doster served as the convention's parlimentarian.