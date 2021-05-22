Clarendon District 2 proposes tax hike to balance budget; Residents present petition to rename field to honor late coach

Below is the agenda for the Manning City Council meeting scheduled for May 17: A REGULAR MEETING OF THE MANNING CITY COUNCIL Monday, May 17, 2021 Weldon Auditorium 6:30 p.m.7 Maple St. Manning, SC AGENDA I. Welcome/Introductory Remarks..................................................Mayor Julia A. Nelson II.Invocation III. Pledge………………………………………………...Councilmember Sherry A. Welle IV. Approval of Agenda V. Minutes: Minutes of a Regular Meeting of City Council, April 19, 2021. VI. Finance Director’s Report VII. Mayor’s Report VIII. Administrator’s Report Departmental Reports: Included in Council’s Packet. IX. New Business: A. Ordinance No. 2021-04. (First Reading). An Ordinance to Raise Revenue and Levy Taxes for the City of Manning, South Carolina for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022. B. Ordinance No. 2021-05. (First Reading). An Ordinance of the City of Manning Amending Provisions to the City’s Code of Ordinances Pertaining to the City’s Business License Program; and Other Matters Related Thereto. C. Ordinance No. 2021-06. (First Reading). An Ordinance Authorizing the Sale of City Property located on Harvin Avenue (Tax Parcel #187-01-10-008-00) located in the City of Manning, South Carolina. D. Zoning Ordinance No. 2021-01M. (First Reading) An Ordinance to re-zone property located at 21 N. Boundary Street, Tax Map # 169-15-09-015-00, owned by Imogene K. Hodge, from General Residential-2 (GR-2) to Development District (DD). E. A Resolution Authorizing the Mayor and City Council to Execute a Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Subrecipient Agreement Between The City of Manning and The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office to Fund an Infrastructure Improvement Project that will mitigate the impact of future disasters. F. A Resolution Encouraging Individuals To Wear Face Coverings When Social Distancing Cannot Be Observed. G. Council Approval to purchase property located off W. Huggins St., Tax Map # 169-06-07-017-00, in the amount of $8,000.00 and to Authorize the Administrator to Execute all associated documents. H. Council Approval to purchase a vehicle for the Administration Department and 2 vehicles for the Police Department. I. Council Approval to transfer $6,000.00 from 030-700-00020-00505 to 030-720- 00020-00358 to cover expenses for drying bed maintenance. X. Councilmembers’ Comments XI.Executive Session. XII.Possible action following Executive Session for items discussed in Executive Session. XIII. Adjournment. Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication concerning the meeting should contact Daun Davis at (803) 435-8477, ext.5121, 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.