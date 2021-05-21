MLHU issues first heat alert of 2021 as region braces for potential record-breaking weather

Summer is off to an early start and so are the tropics (for the 7th year in a row in the Atlantic)! Tropical Storm Ana is barely hanging on as a tropical cyclone but continues to meander over the open Atlantic. While this storm is not threat to us, Ana will be a rip current generator for roughly the next 24 hours. Otherwise, we saw another very warm, if not hot, Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and a little more humidity as well. A cold front will be moving off to our south tonight and its passage brought just some very isolated shower activity. Temperatures behind the front will turn significantly cooler for Monday, making it feel more like spring again. And those temperature swings will continue into the middle of the week ahead, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday. All the while, besides a spotty thunderstorm or two, it’s mostly dry. So be sure to keep those lawns and gardens watered, as our dry May continues. Yes, we really do need the rain, as spring rainfall deficits are approaching four inches, and Allentown and Reading have both not seen measurable rain for the last 12 days and counting now. While there’s more warmth in the forecast, a beneficial soaking rain is not. In fact, minus a few small opportunities for at best scattered showers or a thunderstorm from time to time, the largely dry pattern continues through the week ahead.