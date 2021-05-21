newsbreak-logo
MLHU issues first heat alert of 2021 as region braces for potential record-breaking weather

By Matthew Trevithick
fm96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued its first heat alert of the year with forecasts calling for potentially record-breaking temperatures Friday ahead of an equally warm May long weekend. According to the health unit, the heat alert is only in effect for Friday as Environment Canada is calling for an...

