Global launchpad program launched to enable developer innovation

CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers from all across the world are called upon to drive trailblazing solutions and to capitalize on the first-mover advantage. Shanghai, China, May 20, 2021 — Neo, a leading community-driven blockchain platform, kicked off the Neo Frontier Launchpad program, a multi-phase global hackathon that aims to accelerate the future of blockchain by encouraging developers to join the Neo ecosystem in building the smart economy of tomorrow by accelerating N3’s infrastructural development. Throughout the program, the Neo team and ecosystem will continuously engage and support participating developers in exploring and developing cutting-edge solutions with N3 RC2’s optimized features and powerful capabilities.

cointelegraph.com
