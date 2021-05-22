newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

WHO creates experts' network panel to prevent zoonotic outbreaks

Merco Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, May 22nd 2021 - 00:39 UTC Full article 0 comments. The World Health Organization and three other international bodies, FAO, OIE and UNEP have formed a team of experts to help develop a global plan to prevent the spread of diseases from animals to humans. The One Health High-Level...

en.mercopress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Global Health#Infectious Diseases#Genetic Diseases#Study Animals#Fao#Oie#Unep#Who#Zoonotic Outbreaks#Environment#Wildlife Trading Networks#Transmission#Animal Habitats#Consumption#Urbanization#Biodiversity Loss#Infrastructure#France#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China discussed weaponising coronaviruses before pandemic

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): A document written by Chinese scientists and health officials before the pandemic in 2015 states that SARS coronaviruses were a "new era of genetic weapons" that could be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed, reported Weekend Australian. The paper...
Worldkhn.org

WHO Report Says Covid Was ‘Preventable Disaster’

An independent review of global responses to the coronavirus pandemic ordered by the World Health Organization found many faults, including a slow reaction in early stages. Meanwhile, India's covid crises continues, with over 4,000 recorded deaths today. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed dangerous failings on the national and international scale, according...
Sciencemsu.edu

Student view: Tackling zoonotic infections globally

Azam Ali Sher is a dual degree fourth-year doctoral student in the College of Veterinary Medicine. His research interests are heavily focused on emerging infectious diseases, and, currently, he is studying the spread and emergence of antibiotic resistance among life-threatening bacteria. Sher is a recipient of the Witter Fellowship for the academic year of 2020-21 and the BEACON Fellowship award for 2021-22.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Experts call for sweeping reforms to prevent the next pandemic

The next time the world faces an outbreak of a fast-spreading and deadly new pathogen, governments must act swiftly and be ready to restrict travel or mandate masks even before anyone knows the extent of the threat, according to a pair of new reports delivered to the World Health Organization.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Plan buildings with better ventilation to prevent future Covid-like outbreaks, say experts

Scientists say the Covid-19 pandemic should serve as a wake-up call for the biggest overhaul of urban planning for public health in almost 200 years. Writing in an article published in the journal Science on Thursday, a group of 39 scientists say governments must intervene to enforce better ventilation as part of the planning code for public buildings, in order to prevent future pandemics.They point to the example of the cholera epidemics in 19th century London, when a young lawyer and social reformer named Edwin Chadwick undertook a deep investigation into the city’s sanitation that prompted nationwide changes to the...
Public HealthNY Daily News

WHO report suggests how to prevent future pandemics

An independent World Health Organization panel has released a report including several steps that can be taken to avoid future pandemics. The panel, which was founded to investigate the WHO’s COVID-19 response, found the UN organization should be granted certain powers by member states to more rapidly respond to emerging pandemic situations.
WorldPosted by
AFP

World could have prevented Covid catastrophe: pandemic panel

The catastrophic scale of the Covid-19 pandemic could have been prevented, an independent global panel concluded Wednesday, but a "toxic cocktail" of dithering and poor coordination meant the warning signs went unheeded. The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response said a series of bad decisions meant Covid-19 went on to kill more than 3.3 million people so far and devastate the global economy. Institutions "failed to protect people" and science-denying leaders eroded public trust in health interventions, the IPPPR said in its long-awaited final report. Early responses to the outbreak detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 "lacked urgency", with February 2020 a costly "lost month" as countries failed to heed the alarm, said the panel.
Sciencefao.org

New international expert panel to address the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases

The panel will advise four international organizations - the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) - on the development of a long-term global plan of action to avert outbreaks of diseases like H5N1 avian influenza; MERS; Ebola; Zika, and, possibly, COVID-19.
Public HealthScience Now

The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain Set To Ease Covid-19 Lockdown, But Huge India Outbreak Persists

Britain on Monday was set to announce a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, joining several European nations in gradually reopening their economies, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Virus deaths top 4,000 in India as WHO green-lights Chinese vaccine

New COVID-19 deaths surged past 4,000 for the first time in India on Saturday as it struggled with one of the world's worst outbreaks, but the global immunisation effort was boosted with WHO approval for Chinese firm Sinopharm's vaccine. And while many Western countries have started easing restrictions thanks to...
World101 WIXX

U.N. bodies set up ‘One Health’ panel to advise on animal disease risks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The World Health Organization and three other international bodies have formed a team of experts to help develop a global plan to prevent the spread of diseases from animals to humans, the WHO said on Thursday. The One Health High-Level Expert Panel was an initiative launched by...
Agriculturefao.org

PRESS CONFERENCE FOR THE ONE HEALTH HIGH LEVEL EXPERT PANEL (

Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for your presence. I am pleased to be here to launch the One Health High Level Expert Panel with my colleagues from WHO, OIE, and UNEP. We brought together one of the world’s best One Health expert teams to help our organizations to better navigate One Health and to ensure that our collective responses are driven by the best available science.
PharmaceuticalsThe Daily Star

Vaccines work against all variants

Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, a World Health Organization director warned yesterday, while stressing that authorised vaccines work against variants of concern. "Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and...