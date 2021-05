Things did not go as planned Friday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, their adjusted plan has been just what the Dodgers offense needed. After his top-10 finish in Cy Young voting last year and a good start this year, Dylan Bundy took the hill for the Los Angeles Angels. Coming into the game Saturday evening, Bundy had struck out 40 batters in 36 innings. He carried a decent 4.00 ERA and a respectable WHIP of 1.083. He also looked good through three innings on Saturday–facing the minimum number of batters without a hit.