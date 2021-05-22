Children getting the COVID-19 vaccine

View more in
Waco, TX
Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
KWTX
Gatesville Animal Shelter filling up fast as Texas opens up
The Gatesville Animal Shelter is one of many facilities in Central Texas dealing with an influx of animals. Officer Jason Holt heads the animal shelter and he said many of the animals going there are usually in bad shape.
fox44news.com
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bellmead Walmart this weekend
WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary. The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon. People...
waxahachietx.com
Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas
The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For The First Time Since The Pandemic Began
Texas reported no deaths from coronavirus for the first time in more than a year as the state’s ramped-up vaccine rollout has slashed new infections, hospitalizations and fatalities from the virus. Key Facts. Along with no deaths, Texas only counted 624 new confirmed infections on Wednesday according to state data,...
WacoTrib.com
West Texas school district not requiring masks for the remainder of the school year, school-related activities
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, Texas — West Texas independent school districts are counting down the days to summer break. A handful of school districts are already thinking ahead for the next school year regarding COVID-19 protocols, procedures and rules, including the implementation of mask-wearing for students and teachers. The Centers for Disease...
Key Reasons Dallas Students Take the STAAR Test
Student studying for STAAR examImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Students in Dallas take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam. Most but not all students will take the STAAR exam this year.
Former Waco ISD, Laredo ISD superintendent dies
WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2017. Former superintendent of both Waco and Laredo ISD Dr. Marcus Nelson has died, Laredo City Councilmember Alberto Torres announced on Facebook Saturday. "Saddened to hear about the passing of our good friend Dr. Marcus Nelson, former Superintendent for Laredo Independent...
KVUE
bizjournals
Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Man Infected With Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Trip To Texas Beach
A Texas man was infected with flesh-eating bacteria after a family trip to the beach. Robbin Kelly-Dunn says her husband Darrell had to be hospitalized after they and other family members visited Crystal Beach in Galveston County on May 5. Darrell was involved in a golf cart crash that day,...
KWTX
WacoTrib.com
From student to teacher: Woman learns English to become bilingual Waco ISD teacher, help others
With a backpack in tow and tears rolling down her face, Krisol Villa Flores roamed the parking lots at Texas A&M University after her first day of classes at the English Language Institute left her overwhelmed and frustrated. On Saturday, years after that terrible first day, Villa Flores will not only walk as a college graduate with a degree in education from Tarleton State University but she will also serve as the commencement speaker at the ceremony.
WacoTrib.com
University High School quarterback dies after shooting at East Waco complex
Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment complex, Waco police confirmed Monday. Officer Garen Bynum said the Waco Police Department were called around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, after receiving a report...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment in Waco
Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. May 24-28 at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive. The pop-up office will be in the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.
fox44news.com
$137K awarded in scholarships by Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo
WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $137,000 in scholarships to 36 Central Texas students for the 2020-21 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships. On Thursday night, students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar...