newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Children getting the COVID-19 vaccine

KWTX
 1 day ago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwtx News#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Posted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Waco, TXKWTX

Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Waco Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson, has died as a result of recent health complications, according to Laredo Independent School District School Board President Hector J. Garcia. Nelson was the superintendent for Laredo ISD from 2009 until 2017 before his tenure at Waco...
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Bellmead Walmart this weekend

WACO, Texas – Waco community organizations are joining the Department of State Health’s statewide effort to encourage getting COVID-19 vaccinations. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be at the Bellmead Walmart this Sunday. No appointment is necessary. The address is 1521 I-35 N. This four-hour event starts at noon. People...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Former Waco ISD Superintendent Marcus Nelson dies

Marcus Nelson, the former Waco Independent School District superintendent who was a strong advocate for students and teachers, died Saturday morning. Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams confirmed Nelson’s death Saturday evening but said he had no details about the cause of death or where Nelson was when he died.
Waco, TXPosted by
KCEN

Former Waco ISD, Laredo ISD superintendent dies

WACO, Texas — The video above was posted in 2017. Former superintendent of both Waco and Laredo ISD Dr. Marcus Nelson has died, Laredo City Councilmember Alberto Torres announced on Facebook Saturday. "Saddened to hear about the passing of our good friend Dr. Marcus Nelson, former Superintendent for Laredo Independent...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StateKWTX

Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Tydreun Felder, 17, a University High School sophomore who played football and basketball, is dead after a shooting Friday night in Waco, police confirmed Monday. The shooting was reported at around 8:50 p.m. Friday at the Trendwood apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

From student to teacher: Woman learns English to become bilingual Waco ISD teacher, help others

With a backpack in tow and tears rolling down her face, Krisol Villa Flores roamed the parking lots at Texas A&M University after her first day of classes at the English Language Institute left her overwhelmed and frustrated. On Saturday, years after that terrible first day, Villa Flores will not only walk as a college graduate with a degree in education from Tarleton State University but she will also serve as the commencement speaker at the ceremony.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

University High School quarterback dies after shooting at East Waco complex

Tydreun Felder, quarterback for University High School’s Trojan football team, died after a Friday night shooting at an East Waco apartment complex, Waco police confirmed Monday. Officer Garen Bynum said the Waco Police Department were called around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, after receiving a report...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment in Waco

Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. May 24-28 at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive. The pop-up office will be in the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

$137K awarded in scholarships by Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $137,000 in scholarships to 36 Central Texas students for the 2020-21 academic year. This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships. On Thursday night, students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar...