MLB

Mets' Pete Alonso: Hoping for minimum stay on IL

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlonso (sprained hand) hopes to return from the injured list when first eligible May 29 against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, but it sounds like it could be a short stay. In the meantime, Dominic Smith will act as the primary first baseman. The Mets are having J.D. Davis (finger) play first base during his rehab assignment, so he could also get some starts there when he gets activated in the coming days.

www.cbssports.com
