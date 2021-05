The Major League Baseball player who broke his pinky playing video games before a start and then pitched in a game has apologized to his manager and teammates, while he also explained how it happened. Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland Athletics said this week that he sustained the injury about four hours before his game on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't say which game he was playing. He also stressed that he didn't suffer the break due to a moment of anger; instead, it was bad luck, he said.