Mike Trout, already considered one of the best baseball players of all time after just 10 seasons, may be having a career year in 2021. His slash line is hard to believe, even for a batter of his caliber. With numbers of .365/.484/.692, the latter two of which lead to a league-high and career-best OPS of 1.177, he's looking to become only the second player in league history with four MVP awards.