newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Debbie Dingell recovering after emergency surgery for perforated ulcer

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g81g3_0a7ZB19p00

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is recovering after she underwent emergency surgery for a perforated ulcer.

Her spokesperson released the following statement:

Today, Congresswoman Dingell underwent emergency surgery on a perforated ulcer at George Washington University Hospital. The procedure was successful and she is recovering well. For the next few days she will be recovering at the hospital.

After jaw surgery earlier this year with an unwillingness to take opioids, Rep. Dingell has used NSAIDs to manage pain and discomfort. Always a hard worker and clear communicator, she insisted on using her experience as a cautionary tale that NSAIDs can be harmful.

Stay with 7 Action News for updates.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Dingell
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Surgery#Perforated Ulcer#Opioids#Nsaids#Action News#Rep Dingell#Congresswoman Dingell#Jaw Surgery#Nsaids#Cautionary Tale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related