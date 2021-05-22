newsbreak-logo
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills man arrested for attempting to hire hitman to murder girlfriend

By Alexi Chidbachian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills man was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge, alleging he tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he briefly dated. 24-year-old Scott Quinn Berkett was arrested Friday after being charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he sent thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to arrange the murder. He then wired another $1,000 to the "hitman," who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlyhillscourier.com

Il Pastaio Robbery Suspects Appear in Court

Three suspects charged in connection with a high-profile robbery at Il Pastaio appeared in federal court on May 12, their first hearing since their arrests for the “brazen” March 4 robbery of a high-end watch. Two of the suspects who are accused of committing the armed robbery, Malik Lamont Powell, 20, and Khai McGhee, 18, have been detained; Marquise Anthony Gardon, 30, who authorities say drove the getaway vehicle, has been released on $25,000 bond. All three have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Interference with Commerce by Robbery of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1951(a). McGhee and Powell will next appear in court on June 3 for their arraignment; Gardon will return on June 17.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
People

3 Men Arrested After Woman Shot During Daylight Robbery at Celebrity-Loved Beverly Hills Restaurant

Beverly Hills Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery at famed celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in March that left one restaurant patron shot and injured. Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were taken into police custody on Tuesday under one felony count each of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.