Blake Shelton Keeps It Breezier Than Ever on 'Body Language': Album Review

By Chris Willman
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton doesn’t seem particularly gaunt at any given time, but weightlessness may be the term that best applies to “Body Language,” his first all-new album in four years. That can be said for better or worse, or both: Breezy, slightly attitudinal affability is a quality that works for the country superstar on record as much as it does on “The Voice,” and when the songs he’s picking are clever enough, streaming one of his albums really is the aural equivalent of turning on a light tap. This, his 11th studio album, probably has less truly serious content to it than any he’s ever put out. There can be both a lack of ambition and a sense of relief going into an album where you can rest assured the breakup songs will have exactly the same gravity as the hookup songs: little to pleasantly none.

