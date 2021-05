Thanks to a heads up play by veteran winger Craig Smith for the double-OT game-winner against the Washington Capitals in Game 3, the Boston Bruins will hit the ice for Game 4 (6:30 PM ET, NESN, NBCSN, TVAS, SN360, SNE, SNO) against the Washington Capitals tonight at TD Garden in Boston with a chance to go up 3-to-1 in the best-of-seven series.